CHAPEL HILL – Des Evans said it might happen and salivated at the thought of it coming to fruition.
It, one might be wondering, is what North Carolina Defensive Coordinator Geoff Collins calls the “Psycho Package.”
And what is UNC’s Psycho Package? Evans, Beau Atkinson, and Kaimon Rucker on the field at the same time looking to wreak havoc on opposing offenses. The Tar Heels’ three best pass rushers, on the field together at the same time, two of whom lined up next to each other, and upright at the snap.
It’s a load for any offense to handle.
“It’s dealer’s choice. It’s whatever you want to do,” Rucker said Tuesday, recognizing the quandary it presents to opposing offenses. “If you slide it to Beau’s side and you’re leaving me and Des open, if you want to slide to my side, you’re leaving Des and Beau open. And if you want to put it on Des, then alright, you’re going to leave me and Beau open.”
Rucker was a second-team All-ACC pick last season leading the Tar Heels with 8.5 sacks. Evans and Atkinson combined for 6.5 sacks splitting time. With renowned pass-rush specialist Ted Monachino coaching the defensive front, expectations are their production will increase.
Add in the uniqueness of UNC’s quarterback-chasing trio, look for even bigger numbers this fall.
“Those guys are tremendous pass rushers,” sophomore linebacker Amare Campbell said. “I wish we could have all three of them out on the field every down. But that’s just an amazing three players on at one time on third downs.”
What’s also interesting is how they line up. As Rucker noted, they switch around the groupings of two, the sides they are on, and also when upright or having a hand on the ground. However many ways there are to skin a fish, there are more for Carolina’s “Psycho Package” to line up.
“They stand up, they put their hand down,” Collins said Monday during his weekly press conference. “And there’s a lot of freedom that we give them within the scheme to make sure you’re in the best physical position to execute what you have to execute.”
The freedom aspect was a noticeable difference for UNC’s entire defense, and will show itself with the trio of Evans, Atkinson, and Rucker. And it may not always result in them directly getting the sacks, either. They can get some assists, though.
Evans, for example, had no stats while playing 48 snaps, but him occupying so much attention from Minnesota allowed other Tar Heels to make plays. Collins said Evans “played great” and did exactly what his role demanded.
So, imagine Evans doing that with Rucker and Atkinson out there. Or two of the three commanding so much attention it allows the third member of the Psycho Package to find the QB and drag him to the soil. Just like Rucker said, it’s a “dealer’s choice.”
Hence, the nickname of the trio.
Collins could have come up with something catchy, but the organic approach won out. “Psycho Package” works for this group. It just works.
“Because all them boys go psycho,” Campbell said laughing. “Des goes psycho. Beau goes psycho. Ruck. Everybody; all them boys are psycho, so they’re going to go out there and unleash whatever play is on.”
Look for the psycho trio to be unleashed against Charlotte on Saturday, as the 49ers visit for the Tar Heels’ home opener.