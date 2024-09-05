CHAPEL HILL – Des Evans said it might happen and salivated at the thought of it coming to fruition.

It, one might be wondering, is what North Carolina Defensive Coordinator Geoff Collins calls the “Psycho Package.”

And what is UNC’s Psycho Package? Evans, Beau Atkinson, and Kaimon Rucker on the field at the same time looking to wreak havoc on opposing offenses. The Tar Heels’ three best pass rushers, on the field together at the same time, two of whom lined up next to each other, and upright at the snap.

It’s a load for any offense to handle.

“It’s dealer’s choice. It’s whatever you want to do,” Rucker said Tuesday, recognizing the quandary it presents to opposing offenses. “If you slide it to Beau’s side and you’re leaving me and Des open, if you want to slide to my side, you’re leaving Des and Beau open. And if you want to put it on Des, then alright, you’re going to leave me and Beau open.”

Rucker was a second-team All-ACC pick last season leading the Tar Heels with 8.5 sacks. Evans and Atkinson combined for 6.5 sacks splitting time. With renowned pass-rush specialist Ted Monachino coaching the defensive front, expectations are their production will increase.

Add in the uniqueness of UNC’s quarterback-chasing trio, look for even bigger numbers this fall.

“Those guys are tremendous pass rushers,” sophomore linebacker Amare Campbell said. “I wish we could have all three of them out on the field every down. But that’s just an amazing three players on at one time on third downs.”



