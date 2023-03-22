North Carolina junior forward Puff Johnson intends to enter the transfer portal, a source close to the situation has confirmed to THI.

Johnson, who is 6-foot-8 and hails from Moon Township, PA, averaged 4.1 points and 2,7 rebounds per contest playing 15.9 minutes per contest.

Johnson’s career at UNC was plagued by injuries, as he missed parts of each season with a variety of ailments. He appeared in 14 games as a freshman, 24 as a sophomore, and 27 this season.

Perhaps his brightest moment as a Tar Heel came in the national championship game last season, when Johnson played 18 minutes scoring 11 points, grabbing six rebounds, and handing out an assist.

His high game this season was 12 points in a win at Louisville. His career high was 16 points in a victory at NC State during his sophomore campaign.

Johnson’s career numbers at UNC: 65 games, 739 minutes, 200 points, 126 rebounds, 22 assists, 23 steals, six blocks, and he shot 70-for-168 (41.7 percent) from the floor, including 20-for-81 (24.7 percent) from 3-point range. Johnson was 40-for-46 (69.0 percent) from the free throw line.