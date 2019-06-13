With the recruiting cycle for North Carolina’s class of 2019 in the books, it’s time to take a full-view look at the group Roy Williams is bringing to Chapel Hill. UNC’s team is set for 2019-2020 and Williams has restocked the shelves with big-time talent from two sources. The first is the traditional high school talent and secondly, he added two very talented wing scorers from the graduate transfer market. THI breaks down the games of the six new incoming members of the Tar Heels:



COLE ANTHONY

We must start with the dynamic point guard, the best high school guard in the nation. The 6-foot-3 playmaker, who is the son of former NBA player and UNLV star Greg Anthony, is a bona fide super star. The explosive lead guard can do it all. He runs the break, breaks down the defense, facilitates the offense and can soar high over the rim for emphatic dunks. But what we love the most about the electric bucket getter is his self-motivation and competitiveness. Here’s a kid who takes winning personal and he’ll actually exert himself on both sides of the ball. We believe Anthony has the ability to be an All-ACC performer in his freshman season.

ARMANDO BACOT

Here’s a guy that we’ve been watching since he was a chubby 9th grader. But boy has this kid blossomed. He gives the Tar Heels a traditional center who has pivot moves, counter moves and soft hands. He’s a plus rebounder, face up shooter and strong defensive rebounder. The 6-foot-10, 245-pounder is also in the best shape of his life and he’s running the floor swiftly and consistently. He’ll show off great vision as a half court passer and he’s already got good chemistry with Anthony. Bacot should have a good chance to start in Chapel Hill and double-doubles should be obtainable in several games.



JEREMIAH FRANCIS

Well, it’s been two full years since the strong, sturdy point guard from Pickerton, OH, has played a game of basketball. He’s had two knee surgeries and he’s rehabbing his way back to normal. When he was healthy, the tough, aggressive leader brought a physical brand of basketball. He was a pure point guard who helped his teammates thrive and he could put up points when needed as well. As for when he’s back to 100-percent, we can’t give subscribers a convictive answer. But we do know he is working and he’s maintained a great attitude of gratitude. And that is so important to a full recovery.



ANTHONY HARRIS

The last addition for the high school prospects, the 6-foot-2 combo guard can play either backcourt position and he really loves to play a physical, assertive style. He shoots it just OK but loves to attack the hoop in the open court. Harris, who played at the esteemed Paul VI in Fairfax, VA, is battle tested and loves to compete. The speedy combo guard will compete for playing time as a freshman and in this writer’s opinion, he’s better than advertised.





CHRISTIAN KEELING

UNC was able to secure one of the best six graduate transfers available when they secured Christian Keeling, a quick, athletic scoring wing from Charleston Southern.

The 6-foot-4 veteran is wired to score and he can go on runs from deep. Our favorite thing about Keeling is that he’s had a lot of success against high division one competition, including several ACC schools. So, Williams knows he will be able to help right away in the backcourt. We see Keeling as a guy who should potentially start at North Carolina, and his shooting touch will be a great complement to the athletic playmaker in Anthony.



JUSTIN PIERCE