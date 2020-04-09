Is there a more unique player in high school basketball than Chet Holmgren? One of the most versatile prospects that the sport has seen in recent years, Holmgren ascended into the elite tier within his class’ rankings last summer and has cemented his standing ever since thanks to his combination of size, dexterity, shot making and shot blocking. In our latest Q-and-A session, we spoke with the top-five junior to hear his thoughts on what he took from his junior season, the various national brands recruiting him, who he plans to spend an official visit on, when he might commit and what the coronavirus means in his own eyes. Corey Evans (CE): How did your junior year go? Chet Holmgren (CH): It had its ups and downs. Overall, it was a great learning experience. I have just tried to take the most out of every situation. There was some injuries during the season that were frustrating and I think we had six new guys playing so it was definitely new to everybody playing together and we were kind of finding our groove as the season went on and trying to find a way to play with and off of each other. We were starting to play together towards the end of the year, though. CE: What has been the one thing that you have focused in upon that you feel that you need to get better at or have gotten better at over the past four or five months? CH: Being able to score on all three levels whenever and wherever, but mostly down in the post. Before this season, I wasn’t comfortable down in the post, especially through contact. I wouldn’t even say for a lack of strength but because I was just shying away from contact too much but it was something that I worked on a lot this year since we played with four point guards so there wasn’t much room for me to be out handling the ball a lot. I still used all of that game but definitely had to develop more post work in my game. CE: You have always been someone that have prided yourself on being so unique and having really no true position. What is that like for you? CH: I just try to be the most versatile person that I can be and it doesn’t have to be one dimensional. I want to be able to do whatever my matchup leads me to do. If I have someone put on me that is shorter and quicker than I am, I am not going to take him out onto the wing; I am going to take him down low. If I have someone bigger and slower than me, I am going to try and have him chase me off of pin-downs and curls on the wing. I have never tried to play into the defense’s hands but rather, use my physical advantages to my own advantages and that is why it worked so well with my post game this year.

CE: Is that some of the things that you’re looking forward to for college, that is having the right scheme and role to excel at the next level? CH: Yeah, for sure. I don’t want to end up somewhere that I am just going to be a one-dimensional player but I want to be able to showcase my versatility and do what I have to do depending on what the game calls for. I don’t want to have just to set picks and roll to the rim every game, all game long. If somebody can’t guard me in the post, I would like to be able to take him down to the post, and if someone can’t guard me on the wing, I would like to have the freedom to go and operate on the wing, as well as stretch the floor and shoot the ball from distance; basically whatever the game calls from me. CE: What schools do you feel like have done a good job of staying in touch with you of late and has made you a priority? CH: Definitely, Minnesota, Gonzaga, Georgetown, Memphis, UNC, Ohio State and then one or two others. CE: You have taken two officials so far? CH: Yeah, I went to Gonzaga and Ohio State. CE: How was Gonzaga and having someone like Jalen (Suggs) going there potentially, too? CH: It was amazing. I was very glad that I went and I couldn’t have asked for a better visit. It is kind of like Minnesota weather wise. It is a decent sized city, not super big but not super small, but it is a decent sized college. It is definitely somewhere I can see myself going and focusing in on however long I am there for.

CE: What about Ohio State? What was the vibe like there? CH: Yeah, I loved it. It is a huge sports school so pretty much everything there revolves around its sports. There is a huge legacy there, not just with basketball but with football and all of the accomplishments they have made. It is definitely another place that I could see myself being at for a decent amount of time. CE: What about Minnesota? Every year, there seems to be a next man up from the state; what has been there sell to you and what is that connection like with your father playing there during his own college days? CH: It is definitely good there with them. We have had a relationship for a while. They offered me my freshman year, first time that I was playing 17-under on the travel circuit and it has been building since then. Coach (Rob) Jeter, he just moved on to the head coach job at Western Illinois so I am happy for him and I am just continuing to build a relationship with Coach (Richard) Pitino and the other coaches on the staff. I also live ten minutes away from the campus, my dad used to go there, my mom used to work for a wing at the university and again, there is just a legacy there. CE: North Carolina is a school that could lose a lot in the frontcourt next year so what is your thoughts on that program? CH: It is definitely, again, the legacy there with its basketball program is crazy. To think that I have the chance to play in the same place that Michael Jordan, Vince Carter, and the list goes on, it is pretty crazy the guys that have gone there. Coach (Roy) Williams, he is great at what he does and has been there for a long time. I am very interested in them and there is reasons for why I am not rushing things and taking my time with my recruitment because there is so much that goes into how you fit into a school based off the personnel that they have and you just don’t know until right up until after your senior year with who is going to be there, who is leaving and if there is six big dudes at a school, it is definitely going to be something that weighs into my decision.