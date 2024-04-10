CHAPEL HILL – There’s a quarterback battle going on at the Koman Practice Complex, and the outcome is to be determined.

Max Johnson versus Conner Harrell isn’t for show, it’s legit, with each player getting the same exact number of reps with various player groupings to help the staff get as much equal intel as possible.

Nine practices into spring football, and the most discussed competition in North Carolina’s program has no clear end date. A starter for the season-opener on Aug. 28 at Minnesota won’t be named in April, and not likely until sometime in mid-August. Until then, Johnson and Harrell will compete for the job, UNC Coach Mack Brown said Tuesday.

“We have rotated Conner and Max every time,” Brown said, following practice Tuesday morning. “One of them takes blue and one of them takes white, and then we flip it. So, they’ve had exactly the same number of plays with the blue and the white.”

The blue team is effectively the starting lineup. The white team is the second unit. Numerous players are woven into both, especially the whites. So, it’s likely Johnson and Harrell are getting meaningful reps with every scholarship player on the roster that can run a pass route.

“We are giving those guys the same advantage,” Brown said. “We said, ‘is it bad if they’re playing with the white, and the white’s not as experienced or as good right now?’ But both of them are playing with the white, so both of them are having exactly the same opportunities. And then we’ve got to figure out which one’s playing the best.”

Part of that challenge is the youth of the receivers the QBs are throwing to, as the top two tight ends (Bryson Nesbit and John Copenhaver) are out this spring, and some key receivers (Kobe Paysour, J.J. Jones) are also out. Among others.