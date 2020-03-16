The Rivals.com publishers that cover the seven football programs in the ACC Coastal Division have put together quick pieces looking ahead at the schools they cover to help fill the void of the cancelled spring practices across the conference. We will run the series in alphabetical order beginning today with Duke. Note: The North Carolina piece will be posted on our premium message board, not the front page.



3 Prominent Storylines

David Cutcliffe takes over play calling: Cutcliffe gained notoriety as a play caller during his time at Tennessee. The last time he held that role was in 2007 with the Vols just before being hired at Duke. In February he announced that he would return to his roots and take over play calling duties from associate head coach Zac Roper, who has spent the last four seasons in the role. Duke’s offense has averaged fewer than 30 points per game in each of those seasons, and Cutcliffe knows that must change. He shifts from a part-time role to an “all in” approach on offense. How the offense looks under his guidance will be a major story throughout the season for Duke. Quarterback questions: Quarterback concerns were perhaps the coaching staff’s biggest cause for sleepless nights, at least until early February when former Clemson backup quarterback Chase Brice announced he was transferring to Duke. Prior to Brice’s commitment, the Blue Devils were set to enter the season with redshirt junior Chris Katrenick and redshirt sophomore Gunnar Holmberg battling for the starting role. Only Katrenick has thrown a pass in game action, completing just 32-percent of his attempts for 103 yards. Brice’s presence eases the pain to a degree, though he too is somewhat unproven having played behind Trevor Lawrence. How he adapts as the program’s projected starter will play a major role in how successful Duke will or will not be in 2020. Promise on defense: Duke returns seven starters and 19 lettermen on defense, which finished the 2019 season ranked No. 7 in the league, and No.3 against the pass. Though Duke struggled considerably against the run, there is an expectation of significant improvement with the return of tackles Tahj Rice and Derrick Tangelo. The Blue Devils also return two of the ACC’s top defensive ends in Chris Rumph II and Victor Dimukeje, who combined for 14.5 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss. The secondary is Duke’s most experienced group, returning four of five starters, while also adding former All-America cornerback Mark Gilbert and Ohio State graduate transfer safety J’Marick Woods. Defense should be this team’s strength.



3 Biggest Departures (coach or player)

Derek Jones, associate head coach / DBs: Jones, along with Zac Roper, was one of the last original hires to the Duke staff under Cutcliffe. In mid-February, Jones left for Texas Tech after 12 seasons as Duke’s defensive backs coach. He served as one of Duke’s most consistent coaches, producing some of the program’s top players during the Cutcliffe era. He is replaced by Chris Hampton, who will have the luxury of easing into his role with an experienced unit. Koby Quansah, LB: Quansah was an All-ACC performer in 2019 and led Duke with 105 tackles. Though Duke returns one starter, Shaka Heyward, and a key reserve, Brandon Hill, his leadership will be missed. Quansah was defense’s quarterback and will be tough to replace. Quentin Harris, QB: Harris was not a model of consistency, nor a feared weapon at quarterback, but his leadership and experience helped Duke transition from the Daniel Jones era. Harris completed just 58-percent of his passes for 2,078 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 510 yards and seven scores. His departure leaves Duke without a familiar and experienced voice at quarterback.





3 Key Returners (coach or player)

Chris Rumph II, DE: The redshirt junior did not start for Duke last season, but he emerged as one of the hottest names in college football, earning second team All-America honors from Sports Illustrated and third team All-ACC honors in 2019. Rumph registered 47 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hurries in a reserve role. With Victor Dimukeje returning on the opposite side, Rumph is expected to have a big season. Deon Jackson, RB: Jackson had somewhat of a down year in 2019, posting 641 yards rushing and six touchdowns, while adding 21 receptions for 192 yards and two scores. Those numbers were down a tick from his sophomore season, but Cutcliffe calling plays in 2020, Jackson should see his opportunities improve. He is Duke’s most prominent playmaker, and Cutcliffe will undoubtedly look to involve him frequently. Noah Gray, TE: The second team All-ACC performer will be critical for Duke’s success in 2020. With a new quarterback taking over, his consistent presence will provide the Blue Devils with a reliable, calming option in the passing game. Last season, Gray caught 51 passes for 392 yards and three touchdowns. His ability in short yardage situations should give Chase Brice a security blanket and play a critical role in Duke’s offensive scheme.





3 Big Additions

Chase Brice, QB: When Brice announced he would be enrolling at Duke in July, there was likely a collective sigh of relief among the offensive coaches. While Cutcliffe has confidence in Chris Katrenick and Gunnar Holmberg, the belief was Duke would suffer some growing pains on offense. Brice’s arrival gives Duke hope and changes the outlook dramatically. Though he’s inexperienced in his own right, his 25 games of action over the past two seasons is a welcome addition to the squad. Mark Gilbert, DB: While Gilbert is technically not an addition, the former All-America and first team All-ACC cornerback has not seen game action since Week 2 of the 2018 season when he suffered a dislocated hip. Though uncertainties persist with what to expect from Gilbert, the ceiling is extremely high. As a sophomore he registered 35 tackles, six interceptions and 15 pass breakups. David Cutcliffe: Okay, he’s not an addition either - technically, but Duke is receiving perhaps its biggest addition by having him take over calling plays for the offense. Since his arrival in Durham, his offense has only received part-time attention with him, as he spent equal amounts of time in game-planning with the defensive and special teams staffs. While he’ll still keep tabs on those departments, the offense will get most of his time. This development is a huge one for Duke.





