Quicker And Faster, Murphy Ready For Next Step
CHAPEL HILL – The primary point of emphasis for Myles Murphy following his true freshman campaign at North Carolina was to get in better shape.
Healthier in football usually means quicker off the snap, stronger in engagement, and faster in pursuit. And that is exactly what the 6-foot-3, 305-pounder has done this offseason, and he expects it will pay off in the fall.
“I just needed to get more fit,” Murphy said. “When I slimmed down, I got a lot faster. I started working harder. That’s all I did.”
Murphy got more than a sample size of activity last season, so he knew exactly what parts of his game would be most affected by improving his body and conditioning.
“I’ll say just getting after the ball, chasing the ball down, that’s it,” he said. “That’s all I want to work on right now. I’m way faster than I was last year. I got way fitter than I was last year, I’m trying to get faster.”
A native of Greensboro, Murphy was actually quick and fairly fast last fall. He finished with eight tackles, two for a loss of yardage, with one a sack, and seven QB hurries in 187 snaps. Most of his game reps came later in the season after UNC defensive coordinator Jay Bateman went to a bit of a youth movement on his side of the ball. Getting Murphy on the field was part of that process.
Of those 187 snaps, 102 came over the last five contests including 23 versus Notre Dame, 23 at Miami, and 21 in the Orange Bowl against Texas A&M. So, in three games versus supremely big-time competition, the true freshman still feeling his way was on the field for 64 plays.
But he was not fazed, though battling older dudes trying to keep him from quarterbacks and ball carriers required some adjusting.
“It really wasn’t any different from high school, it’s just the o-linemen were bigger,” Murphy said. “That’s just it for me, the o-linemen are bigger and faster.”
Murphy was already quick and fast, often getting into the backfield even when he did not make stops. Sometimes, he took himself out of plays, but that is part of being a newbie in the trenches, a place where few true freshmen see any time, much less quality game reps against top-10 teams.
A 4-star prospect in high school, Murphy is different, though. He got to Chapel Hill and did not get rattled. The step-up in everything didn’t throw him off. Murphy was ready when he arrived. So, the focus for him quickly turned strictly to football, so he is a bit ahead of the game from many peers. And he has some unique talents as well, and his trajectory has not been altered.
“He has a lot of skill as a pass rusher and I think that will continue to improve,” Bateman said.
Teammates know what Murphy is all about, too.
“He’s a big guy but he has great quickness,” said junior linebacker Eugene Asante.
Murphy has spent a ton of time in the weight room this offseason. Senior defensive lineman Ray Vohasek said many Tar Heels have gotten in weight work even on their off days, including Murphy. He wants to make a huge impact on the defensive line in Carolina’s quest to land in the top 10 and perhaps compete for something nationally meaningful.
If he can reach his personal goals, it will help the Tar Heels reach theirs.
“I’m trying to really have a good breakout year this year,” Murphy said. “It’s like, I really want this, that's why I'm really trying to work hard. I’m really trying to have a breakout year this year…
“I’m just trying to get the most plays I can get this year. Help out the team, do whatever I can to win.”
And the Tar Heels’ chances at winning are increased because Murphy should be improved. And that makes Carolina improved, as well.