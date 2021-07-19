Quicker And Faster, Murphy Ready For Next Step

CHAPEL HILL – The primary point of emphasis for Myles Murphy following his true freshman campaign at North Carolina was to get in better shape.

Healthier in football usually means quicker off the snap, stronger in engagement, and faster in pursuit. And that is exactly what the 6-foot-3, 305-pounder has done this offseason, and he expects it will pay off in the fall.

“I just needed to get more fit,” Murphy said. “When I slimmed down, I got a lot faster. I started working harder. That’s all I did.”

Murphy got more than a sample size of activity last season, so he knew exactly what parts of his game would be most affected by improving his body and conditioning.

“I’ll say just getting after the ball, chasing the ball down, that’s it,” he said. “That’s all I want to work on right now. I’m way faster than I was last year. I got way fitter than I was last year, I’m trying to get faster.”

A native of Greensboro, Murphy was actually quick and fairly fast last fall. He finished with eight tackles, two for a loss of yardage, with one a sack, and seven QB hurries in 187 snaps. Most of his game reps came later in the season after UNC defensive coordinator Jay Bateman went to a bit of a youth movement on his side of the ball. Getting Murphy on the field was part of that process.

Of those 187 snaps, 102 came over the last five contests including 23 versus Notre Dame, 23 at Miami, and 21 in the Orange Bowl against Texas A&M. So, in three games versus supremely big-time competition, the true freshman still feeling his way was on the field for 64 plays.

But he was not fazed, though battling older dudes trying to keep him from quarterbacks and ball carriers required some adjusting.

“It really wasn’t any different from high school, it’s just the o-linemen were bigger,” Murphy said. “That’s just it for me, the o-linemen are bigger and faster.”



