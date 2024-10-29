Quiet Hampton and his Heavy Workload May Eventually Spark a Speech

CHAPEL HILL – As loud as Omarion Hampton is when his pads pop defenders on the football field, he’s quiet off of it.

Very little can get North Carolina’s All-America running back to talk. Not even passing the thousand-yard rushing mark for the second consecutive season, like he did during the Tar Heels’ win at Virginia last Saturday.

Hampton is one of only nine UNC players to post multiple seasons with 1,000 yards or more on the ground. Yet, don’t expect Hampton to pound his chest and boast about the accomplishment.

“That’s one of those things I really look at after the season,” he said, deflecting the milestone. “I just focus on the game that week. I usually don’t look into it.”

The Tar Heels acknowledged him in the locker room in Charlottesville for hitting 1,000 yards again, and he was asked to give a speech, but that’s not Hampton’s style. No speech.

“All the guys, they were yelling ‘speech’ and everything like that,” Hampton said, smiling. “But I was just tired.”

So, what would it take for Hampton to actually give a speech to his teammates? What would he have to achieve?

“I might say something, a little bit, at the end of the year,” he said. “But you never know.”

The numbers will keep accumulating for the 6-foot, 220-pounder from Clayton. He takes on a heavy workload each week, so at some point, he just may have no choice but to speak to the rest of the Heels about his achievements.