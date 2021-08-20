Quiron Johnson's Path Of Perseverance

(Note: Below is video of Quiron Johnson’s full interview following Friday’s practice)

CHAPEL HILL – High school star ratings generally don’t matter once football players arrive on their respective campuses. It quickly is all about development and performance. Those who can and are move forward, those who aren’t lag behind.

In essence, it’s all about opportunity, which is how Quiron Johnson viewed things when he accepted a preferred walk-on offer by North Carolina’s previous coaching staff in 2017. It was an opportunity, and he took it.

Nearly five years later, Johnson is on scholarship and one of the more important offensive linemen for a team that was one of the best offensively in the nation last season and could be even more potent this fall. UNC also has a chance at breaking through nationally, and the guy Johnson snaps the ball to in practice is one of the leading candidates for the Heisman Trophy.

That’s a mouthful.

“First if all, it’s amazing,” Johnson said, when asked about his process in getting to this point. “I thank all the coaches I’ve had to get me into this position from the old coaching staff to now. All of them, they gave me the tools, they taught me what to do.”

Now, 5-star and 4-star kids do arrive with expectations from the staff. There’s a reason they were highly prioritized during their recruitment. But any player that stands out will get noticed, and in the end, this is a performance-based environment, so if you can play the staff will put you on the field.

“Little by little - my freshman year I didn’t play much – I started getting reps, I started building trust with everybody, (and) I started honing in on my skills to get better to where I’m at today,” Johnson said.