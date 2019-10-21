R.J. Davis, a 4-star point guard who attends Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, NY, has committed to play basketball at North Carolina, he announced Monday morning at his high school. The 6-foot, 161 pounder is rated the No. 65 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2020, including the No. 14 point guard. He chose the Tar Heels over Marquette, Pittsburgh and Georgetown. Davis took his official visit to UNC the weekend of Oct. 12 and had a terrific time, he told Rivals and THI. “I got a chance to hang out with the guys, which was my main priority going into that visit, to just get a feel for them and get a sense for what they are like. I got to watch them practice and spend time with the coaching staff to just understand how I would fit in with their recruiting and their school.”

As a lead guard, Davis joins Caleb Love, another combo guard, who recently committed to UNC. Two future Heels who essentially play the same position in this class is by design, Davis said. “Coach Roy emphasized that he wants to play with two point guards and he isn’t taking three; he wants to play with two point guards and he feels like playing with one point guard with Coby White was a downfall last year. "Going into next year and the following years, he wants to have two point guards like what he had with Joel Berry and Marcus Paige. He felt like he was more successful that way.” Davis has a 3.8 gpa and is a member of the National Honor Society. Overall, Davis is the fourth member of UNC’s class of 2020 also joining Day’Ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler.



“I think going into the visit, UNC was not the frontrunner. In fact, I know they weren’t. But its my understanding that Roy Williams and Hubert Davis really moved the needle on this visit and he was sold on UNC. Pittsburgh and Marquette were likely the 2nd and 3rd place finishers here.

“RJ is super shifty and can really shoot, score and penetrate. He’s got elusive burst, impeccable balance and change of direction and he can strip the nets from the arc. While he doesn’t have great size for his position, he’s just very tough to stay in front of and you have to guard him closely due to his ability to shoot it on the move. I think he’ll play on and off the ball at UNC. More than anything, he excels at using his dribble, balance and hesitation to create space.”



