Raneiria Dillworth, better known to North Carolina fans as “Ra Ra,” can’t wait to get to Chapel Hill this weekend as one of UNC’s 12 early enrollees, marking the true beginning of the 2021 football season.

Dillworth, a 4-star outside linebacker who is rated the No. 99 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2021, including No. 7 at his position, is the No. 6 prospect in talent-rich North Carolina. He committed to play for the Tar Heels on April 17 and hasn’t looked back.

One of the more vocal members of the class, Dillworth, along with Keeshawn Silver and a few others, have rallied the class together and helped real in a few more players making it the No. 17 class in the nation despite having only 18 members.

Dillworth loves everything about UNC, and that it’s not far from the former standout at Glenn High School in Kernersville helps. But there’s much more, he told THI in the fall, including UNC Coach Mack Brown showing that he’s fulfilling a stated mission at Carolina.

“He’s a good man,” Dillworth said. “He’s trying to build where he left off and trying to make it even stronger. We’re trying to win the natty.”



