{{ timeAgo('2020-02-04 16:02:38 -0600') }}
basketball
Edit
Raleigh Big On UNC's Radar
Clint Jackson
•
TarHeelIllustrated
Basketball Recruiting Director
Clint Jackson has been covering ACC basketball recruiting for over 20-years. His work has been published by over twenty major publications; online outlets, print publications and sports radio shows.
North Carolina fans living in the region won’t have to travel far to see one of the basketball recruits on the Tar Heels’ radar.Two of them, in fact, that have received interest and play locally at...
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news