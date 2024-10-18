Ranking the Most Likely Additions to UNC's Recruiting Class

The Early Signing Period is roughly three weeks away, and North Carolina currently has one commit in the hip pocket. Derek Dixon, a 6-foot-4 guard out of Washington, D.C. pledged to the Tar Heels last month. He is currently ranked No. 44 in the 2025 class by Rivals.

The most popular question amongst Tar Heel Nation is who will join him. Hubert Davis has offered 18 high school seniors, but the pool of realistic options has naturally dwindled from that number.

So who are those possibilities? Today we take an in-depth look at who gets the most consideration, and one more prodigy with whom we are unwilling to shut the door.

