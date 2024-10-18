Advertisement

Evan Haynes is a 3-star, 6-foot-3, 200-pound class of 2025 wide receiver of Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, GA

 Lee Wardlaw
 *Let's start with Seth Trimble. His 33-point performance makes him the easy topic, but also because what he showed are

 Andrew Jones
MEMPHIS, TN – It may have been an exhibition game, but North Carolina's 84-76 victory over Memphis on Tuesday night at

 Andrew Jones
MEMPHIS, TN – AJ and Jacob talk 3 Things from UNC's 84-76 win over Memphis in the Hoops for St. Jude Tip Off Classic.

 Jacob Turner
MEMPHIS, TN – North Carolina used a big second half to beat Memphis, 84-76, in an exhibition game Tuesday night at

 Andrew Jones

Evan Haynes is a 3-star, 6-foot-3, 200-pound class of 2025 wide receiver of Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, GA

 Lee Wardlaw
 *Let's start with Seth Trimble. His 33-point performance makes him the easy topic, but also because what he showed are

 Andrew Jones
MEMPHIS, TN – It may have been an exhibition game, but North Carolina's 84-76 victory over Memphis on Tuesday night at

 Andrew Jones
Published Oct 18, 2024
Ranking the Most Likely Additions to UNC's Recruiting Class
David Sisk  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

The Early Signing Period is roughly three weeks away, and North Carolina currently has one commit in the hip pocket. Derek Dixon, a 6-foot-4 guard out of Washington, D.C. pledged to the Tar Heels last month. He is currently ranked No. 44 in the 2025 class by Rivals.

The most popular question amongst Tar Heel Nation is who will join him. Hubert Davis has offered 18 high school seniors, but the pool of realistic options has naturally dwindled from that number.

So who are those possibilities? Today we take an in-depth look at who gets the most consideration, and one more prodigy with whom we are unwilling to shut the door.

