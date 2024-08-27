North Carolina’s sixth season of the second Mack Brown era commences August 29 at Minnesota.

Looking ahead at the Tar Heels’ 12-game 2024 slate, the date in Minneapolis looks like one of their tougher assignments, but it has some company and competition.

With Carolina’s season almost here, we decided to rank its opponents 1-12 in order of difficulty of the game, which includes location, when in the season, placement of the game, etc.

Here are our rankings: