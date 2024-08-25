Who will North Carolina get in the 2025 recruiting class? That is a very popular question right now amongst Tar Heel fans.

It probably comes with a little bit of angst at the present time. Malachi Moreno had an official visit arranged but committed elsewhere recently. It also appears that Jasper Johnson who UNC was making a major push for will play for another program as well.

So the inquiry of who they will actually get a commitment from gets more pertinent by the day. We decided we would give it the old college try and forecast in order our top five most likely UNC commits.

Keep in mind this is just an opinion at this stage, and we won't have more of a concrete idea until we get feedback from the fall official visits. But here is our best guess at the current recruiting class.