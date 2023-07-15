The football season will be here soon, and North Carolina fans won’t have to wait too long to find out what kind of team they have in the Tar Heels.

UNC opens the season in Charlotte on September 2 versus South Carolina. The next two weeks bring Appalachian State and Minnesota to Kenan Stadium, before the Heels visit Pittsburgh prior to an open date.

That is a fairly tough quartet to get things going, and will be quite revealing. But it doesn’t represent the toughest stretch of games for Carolina, or even its most challenging opponents.

Here, we rank the Tar Heels’ 12 games given degree of difficulty using factors such as the contests being home or away, placement of the game, and so on. So, here are the rankings: