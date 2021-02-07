TarHeelIllustrated - Rare Inside-Out Combo Worked Quite Well For Heels

North Carolina was scorching hot from the perimeter in its 91-87 win at Duke on Saturday night. The Tar Heels were also quite effective inside the arc, as well. It was a rare evening of inside-outside hoops for Roy Williams’ team, and the obvious conclusion is UNC is much better off when its big men are getting the ball on the lower blocks and scoring while the perimeter guys are also occasionally knocking down shots. That is what every coach wants. Fans, too. But Saturday was just the third time this season in which UNC converted at least 47 percent of its shots inside the three-point arc while also hitting seven or more threes in the same game. And it was huge in the Heels escaping Cameron Indoor Stadium with the win. Not only were the Tar Heels 24-for-49 inside the arc, with 36 points coming in the paint, but they were 10-for-15 from outside. This was the first time all season each of UNC's primary big men, Day'Ron Sharpe, Armando Bacot and Garrison Brooks, each scored in double figures in the same game. Duke had trouble defending the Heels in the paint, and as a result Carolina had its highest scoring game of the season. It was also the first time two Heels converted four threes in the same game, as Caleb Love (4-for-5) and Kerwin Walton (4-for-4) were on fire. “They hurt you inside, but their three-point shooting was incredible tonight,” Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski said after the game.

Creighton Lebo held up three fingers a lot Saturday after UNC perimeter buckets. (ACC Media)

Carolina hit five threes in the first eight minutes but were just 5-for-13 inside the arc. Usually, success down low can open up looks on the perimeter because opposing teams will drop defenders to double or shade down low. But in this case, the outside shooting may have helped loosen Duke’s approach in the paint. In fact, it wasn’t really until the second half when UNC’s bigs began having consistent success inside. But once they got going, they were nearly unstoppable. Carolina scored 50 points after halftime, including 22 points in the paint, and 11 of the 15 free throws Brooks, Sharpe and Bacot attempted came after halftime, too. UNC was 4-for-6 on trifectas after the intermission, as well. “Our big guys are the strength of our team,” UNC Coach Roy Williams said. “I think the rebounds were big for us in the second half, second chance points, and we made shots. I mean, guys, 10 for 15 from three point line is something we'd like to do every night.” In only two other games this season have the Tar Heels shot 47 percent inside the arc while making at least seven three-pointers. UNC was 18-for-40 inside the circle versus UNLV while hitting seven threes, and Carolina was 17-for-36 at Georgia Tech on twos, but also converted eight threes to go with it. The Heels split those games, beating Vegas in Asheville while falling in Atlanta. Of course, how a team shoots the ball isn’t the only gauge on whether or not they are successful in a game. Carolina’s other occasional issues flared up in the loss at Tech. The Heels allowed just 13 points off of turnovers to UNLV while holding the Rebels to 29 percent shooting from the field, but the Yellow Jackets scored 19 points off turnovers and shot 52.9 percent from the floor, including converting 10 of 22 three-pointer attempts.

Having success inside comes first for the Heels, but hitting from the outside is important, too. (ACC Media)