Ray Vohasek Returning To UNC

CHAPEL HILL – Defensive lineman Ray Vohasek has elected to remain at North Carolina for the 2022 season. A December graduate, Vohasek evaluated his options between staying at UNC or pursuing an NFL career, and ultimately, chose to use his final year of eligibility.

A two-time All-ACC Honorable Mention honoree, Vohasek has appeared in 36 games, starting the last 24, over his three seasons in Chapel Hill. He's tallied 82 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 16 TFL over that span.

Last season, Vohasek earned honorable mention honors after posting 38 tackles, a sack, four TFL, four hurries and three PBU, while starting all 13 games. In 2020, he started all 11 games and recorded 29 tackles, 3.5 sacks, seven TFL, four hurries and two PBU en route to league honorable mention. During his first season in Chapel Hill after transferring from the College of Dupage, Vohasek appeared in 12 games and posted 15 tackles, a sack and five TFL.

Vohasek recently had a lower body procedure done to clean up an unresolved issue from the fall. He will not be able to participate in spring practice, but is expected to participate in summer workouts.