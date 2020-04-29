While most of college football has been put on hold, recruiting marches on. The class of 2021 has seen a wave of commitments since the start of April, and the team rankings have adjusted to reflect growing classes. We are taking a snapshot of each class in their order of the Rivals Team Rankings, and up next is No. 3 North Carolina.

NORTH CAROLINA

LOCAL REACTION

“Mack Brown and his staff have done an amazing job building a fence around talent-rich North Carolina and also making UNC the ‘Cool place to be,’ a stated mission of Brown’s. While it’s not yet May, the Tar Heels have 14 commitments (13 from NC), six of whom are four-star prospects and a few of the three-stars could well have a star added by the end of the summer.

"For UNC to hold on to its No. 3 national ranking, or finish close to it, the staff needs to grab a few more four-stars (and maybe a certain five-star from the 757) while some of its current commits move up because it’s unlikely they will be in a full 25-man class. Regardless, it appears UNC is headed for a top-10 finish.” - Andrew Jones, TarHeelIllustrated.com

NATIONAL REACTION