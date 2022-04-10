CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina held its annual spring game on Saturday and hosted several noteworthy recruits for the event.

Four-star safety Michael Daugherty out of Grayson (GA) High School was on his official visit to Carolina and will decide on his college choice April 13.

Other notable players in attendance were Noah Rogers, Markee Anderson, Antonio Cotman, Jr., and Jamaal Jarrett.

THI reached out to some of the prospects in attendance and got their reactions from the event: