Recruits' Reactions To Being On Hand For UNC's Spring Game
CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina held its annual spring game on Saturday and hosted several noteworthy recruits for the event.
Four-star safety Michael Daugherty out of Grayson (GA) High School was on his official visit to Carolina and will decide on his college choice April 13.
Other notable players in attendance were Noah Rogers, Markee Anderson, Antonio Cotman, Jr., and Jamaal Jarrett.
THI reached out to some of the prospects in attendance and got their reactions from the event:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news