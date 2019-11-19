CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina has a scoring problem, and it doesn’t require a master’s in Footballology to understand what is ailing the Tar Heels.

UNC can move the ball. It’s proven that all season, and that it’s No. 33 in the nation in total offense averaging 447 yards per contest backs up that assertion.

But the elephant in the room is Carolina’s scoring ranking. The Heels come in at No. 74 in the nation averaging 27.8 points per game. That’s No. 33 in moving the ball but only No. 74 in getting something out of all that movement.

Hence, the Heels are 4-6 with two games remaining, both of which they must win to qualify for a bowl game. And the biggest issue in turning chunks of yardage into point is?

“We’ve played good defenses, but we also still have to score in the red zone,” Carolina Coach Mack Brown said during his weekly press conference Monday. “That’s keeping us from winning.”

On the surface, it’s hard to fathom how a team with a quarterback ranked among the nation’s best in most categories is having a hard time scoring enough points to win games. UNC has lost its six game by a total of 26 points, and Brown says the issue has been magnified in the red zone and it’s up to the coaches to get it straightened out.

But that may be easier said than done.