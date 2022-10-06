CHAPEL HILL – The red zone offense for North Carolina is hot, currently ranked 15th in the nation with a 94.7 percent success rate. UNC has scored on 18 of its 19 trips into the red zone, with 17 ending as touchdowns. Keep in mind, the one failure to score was when Carolina took a knee at the end of its win over Florida A&M in the opener, and the lone field goal came two snaps after quarterback Drake Maye had the wind knocked out of him and had to leave the game for a play. In his absence, backup Jacolby Criswell misfired on a pass into the end zone on third down, forcing a Tar Heels’ field goal attempt that Noah Burnette converted. So, with Maye behind center completing drives into the red zone, UNC is 17-for-17 scoring touchdowns. Hence, the Heels are scorching hot when they get neat the goal line. “We have put so much emphasis on it…,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said earlier this week, referring to the offseason and into this fall. “Let’s don’t talk about scoring touchdowns, let’s work on scoring touchdowns.” It was a point of emphasis because the Tar Heels weren’t nearly as effective or efficient a year ago inside opponents’ 20-yard-line. UNC, which finished last season 6-7, scored touchdowns just 57.2 percent of the time in the red zone last season, and that was with Sam Howell at quarterback and thousand-yard rusher Ty Chandler in the backfield.

Bryson Nesbit has one of UNC's 10 receiving TDs in the red zone this season. (Jacob Turner/THI)

Through the first five games last season, Carolina had 17 redzone appearances scoring 12 touchdowns with one interception and three-for-four on field goal attempts. The major difference on the field this season is Maye’s skillset and level of play. He is known to get the ball out quickly and spread it around. In the red zone thus far, Maye is 17-for-23 passing with 130 yards and 10 touchdowns, and running the ball, he has nine attempts for 34 yards and three scores. Remarkably, Maye has thrown a touchdown pass to seven different players in the redzone. Through the first five games last year, Howell completed 9 of 16 passes for six touchdowns with one interception and rushed 6 times for 13 yards. Brown attributes some of the success to the evolution of the tight end room. “I do think we’re doing much better in the red zone with touchdowns because of our tight ends. That’s made a huge difference,” he said. “We’re running the ball more down there, we’ve got more play-action to tight ends just like the opening fourth-down play to Kamari (Morales) on the first drive.” The trio of tight ends (Morales, Bryson Nesbit, John Copenhaver) have already surpassed last season’s number of catches by the room, and nearly matched the yards.

UNC WR Josh Downs has scored three touchdowns in the red zone so far this season. (Kevin Roy/THI)