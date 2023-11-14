CHAPEL HILL – Mack Brown is proud that his team sits at 8-2 overall right now and 4-2 in the ACC.

He isn’t happy about the Tar Heels’ two losses, which came at home to Virginia and at Georgia Tech, a pair of clubs that entered those games with a combined 4-9 record. However, 8-2 is still 8-2, and it hasn’t happened a whole lot in UNC’s history.

In fact, this is just the 22nd time a Carolina football team has won at least eight of its first ten games. Only once, in 1914, did UNC start out 10-0, and nine other times, it won nine games in the same span. The 1898 Carolina club only played nine contests, finishing the season 9-0.

While disappointment hovers over the team for those two surprising losses, and an apparent drop off in overall performance in the last month, the reality is this can still finish as one of the better seasons in program history.

The Tar Heels, who are ranked No. 24 this week, travel to Clemson on Saturday and then close the regular season at NC State. A spot in the ACC championship game is a long shot, so there will also be a bowl game to win. So, it’s possible Brown’s team wins 10 or 11 games.

In only eight seasons has UNC won 10 or 11 games, and no Carolina club has won as many as 12. So, with that in mind, here are Carolina’s 22 seasons in which it has won at least eight of its first ten games:

Note: Record through 10 games listed followed by final record in parentheses.

Also note that several teams played only nine games.

1898 – 9-0 (9-0)

1914 – 10-0 (10-1)

1922 – 9-1 (9-1)

1929 – 9-1 (9-1)

1935 – 8-1 (8-1)

1936 – 8-2 (8-2)

1939 – 8-1-1 (8-1-1)

1946 – 8-1-1 (8-1-1)

1947 – 8-2 (8-2)

1948 – 9-0-1 (9-1-1)

1963 – 8-2 (9-2)

1971 – 8-2 (9-3)

1972 – 9-1 (11-1)

1976 – 8-2 (9-3)

1980 – 9-1 (11-1)

1981 – 8-2 (10-2)

1993 – 8-2 (10-3)

1996 – 8-2 (10-2)

1997 – 9-1 (11-1)

2015 – 9-1 (11-3)

2022 – 9-1 (9-5)

2023 – 8-2 (???)