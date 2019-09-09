Rene Out For The Season, Polino Out Indefinitely
CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina spent nearly the first six weeks of the 2019 season since fall camp started without any players suffering serious injuries. That’s now changed.
UNC announced Monday that senior cornerback Patrice Rene will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL while senior center Nick Polino is out indefinitely with a lower body injury. Both injuries occurred in UNC’s 28-25 win over Miami on Saturday night.
Rene was the Tar Heels’ top returning cornerback, playing a total of 73 snaps in the first two games before getting injured when he collided with safety Myles Wolfolk while trying to prevent the Hurricanes’ first touchdown late in the second quarter.
He also started in all 11 games in 2018, racking up 764 snaps and finishing with 31 tackles, two interceptions, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
“We’re disappointed for Patrice Rene, he’s worked so hard and he played so well for us at corner,” head coach Mack Brown said during his weekly press conference at the Kenan Football Center. “He does have another year because he did not redshirt so he’ll have a decision to make whether he wants to rehab and come back for his fifth year.”
Replacing Rene is Greg Ross, who played a total of 107 snaps in UNC’s first two games. The junior cornerback appeared in eight games last season, starting in six, and recorded 31 tackles and three pass breakups.
Behind Ross are true freshmen Storm Duck and Obi Egbuna. Duck has played 25 snaps while Egbuna has played solely on special teams.
“Greg Ross has played really well, he’s played a lot of games here,” defensive coordinator Jay Bateman said. “I think Storm Duck’s a really talented young kid who got thrown into the fire that first game and played well.”
Polino started at center in UNC’s opening two games, snapping the ball 65 times before getting injured in the first quarter against the Hurricanes. The Buford, GA, native, who made the switch from guard to center during fall camp, started in all 11 games in 2018 and took 797 snaps.
“It’s funny because we just got Nick where we wanted Nick (to be)...,” offensive coordinator Phil Longo said. “He did a phenomenal job and he’s a leader on our football team, so we’ll miss him but in the meantime, we’ve got to move on to the next guy.”
Stepping in for Polino is sophomore Brian Anderson, who was in for 52 snaps against Miami and 26 in the season-opener. Anderson redshirted his true freshman season in 2017 before appearing in two games last year against Western Carolina and N.C. State.
Despite his limited experience, Longo is confident in the Montgomery, AL, native’s ability to excel in his new role.
“It’s just next man up,” Longo said. “Brian came in two weeks ago for the two 90-yard drives and he played three plus quarters against Miami, one of the more physical teams will see this year. So, right now we’re just prepping the two and the three.”
Currently behind Anderson is true freshman Ty Murray, who’s yet to play a snap this year, while the third-string center is redshirt freshman Avery Jones.