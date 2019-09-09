CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina spent nearly the first six weeks of the 2019 season since fall camp started without any players suffering serious injuries. That’s now changed.

UNC announced Monday that senior cornerback Patrice Rene will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL while senior center Nick Polino is out indefinitely with a lower body injury. Both injuries occurred in UNC’s 28-25 win over Miami on Saturday night.

Rene was the Tar Heels’ top returning cornerback, playing a total of 73 snaps in the first two games before getting injured when he collided with safety Myles Wolfolk while trying to prevent the Hurricanes’ first touchdown late in the second quarter.

He also started in all 11 games in 2018, racking up 764 snaps and finishing with 31 tackles, two interceptions, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

“We’re disappointed for Patrice Rene, he’s worked so hard and he played so well for us at corner,” head coach Mack Brown said during his weekly press conference at the Kenan Football Center. “He does have another year because he did not redshirt so he’ll have a decision to make whether he wants to rehab and come back for his fifth year.”

Replacing Rene is Greg Ross, who played a total of 107 snaps in UNC’s first two games. The junior cornerback appeared in eight games last season, starting in six, and recorded 31 tackles and three pass breakups.

Behind Ross are true freshmen Storm Duck and Obi Egbuna. Duck has played 25 snaps while Egbuna has played solely on special teams.