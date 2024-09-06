Injured North Carolina quarterback Max Johnson has told Pete Thamel of ESPN that he will return to UNC and play for the Tar Heels next season.

With 3:02 remaining in the third quarter of the Tar Heels’ 19-17 win at Minnesota last week, Johnson was hit by a Gopher defensive player and broke his leg. UNC announced the following day he was out for the season.

Johnson started the campaign with two years of eligibility remaining, but Carolina Coach Mack Brown indicated Johnosn would likely seek a medical hardship, and receive it, and have two more years to play. Johnson remains at the University of Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis, as he’s had multiple surgeries on the injury.

His statement to ESPN: "These last eight days have been a serious grind and it has taken a lot to get to other side and start the recovery process. I want to thank Dr Templeman and his team, the nurses and support staff at Hennepin County Medical Center who took amazing care of me. Thank you to UNC Head Coach Mack Brown, the coaching staff, and trainers who have encouraged and supported me.

“Thank you to family and friends who have prayed and supported me during this time and ultimately my Lord and Savior that pulled me though. It will be hard to sit on the sidelines, but I have a lot of football left in me and know I will be back out there next year. In the meantime, I’ll be there every day supporting my teammates and helping out as much as I can. I appreciate all the love and support from the fans. Go Heels!"

Johnson was just 4-for-10 with 28 yards and an interception that eventually led to a Minnesota touchdown as the Tar Heels trailed 14-7 at halftime.

But Johnson connected on his first five attempts of the third quarter, pushing his streak to seven straight completions, and led the Tar Heels on a 17-play scoring drive that ended with a field goal by Noah Burnette.

On late on the next possession is when Johnson was hurt. He was on the ground in clear discomfort to anyone inside Huntington Bank Stadium.

Teammates gathered in groups praying together, and at one point, 14 surrounded Johnson. Defensive standout Kaimon Rucker kneeled in front of Johnson touching him and praying. Johnson was carted off the field and went to the hospital.

Brown was also standing with Johnson, but didn’t speak much with him.

"He was in such pain, I couldn't,” Brown said following the game. “I mean, we all were trying to talk to him, but he was really in pain. So, we were just trying to pick him up and I was so proud of those kids, they all came over and they were all patting him on the leg, and saying, 'were proud of you.' But he was just in a little bit of shock and trying to figure it all out himself.”

Johnson was 12-for-19 with 71 yards on the night when he went down.

Redshirt sophomore Conner Harrell replaced Johnson and is now UNC’s starting quarterback. The Tar Heels are back in action Saturday as they host Charlotte at Kenan Stadium.