WINSTON-SALEM, NC - After being the catalyst behind consecutive fourth-quarter comeback wins in North Carolina’s opening two games, freshman quarterback Sam Howell had a first half to forget in the Tar Heels’ 24-18 loss to Wake Forest on Friday night at BB&T Field.

“I was playing like a true freshman early on,” Howell said.

Through the first seven drives of the game, Howell was 5-for-10 with 15 yards passing and had been sacked three times. This prompted the UNC coaching staff to put in redshirt freshman Jace Ruder, who hadn’t played yet this season.

Howell understood the move.

“I wasn’t getting the job done, we weren’t moving the ball on offense,” he said. “We thought Jace could go in there and give the offense a spark but at the end of the day I’ve just got to do a better job.”

The change did little to spark the Tar Heels’ offense, however, as Ruder ran for 28 yards on three attempts and completed one of two pass attempts. He was also sacked once.

What it did do was give Howell a chance to exhale, watch the game from a different vantage point and sort of hit a reset button. He regrouped going into the second half.