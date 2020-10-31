TarHeelIllustrated - Respecting The Grind Paying Off Again For Hollins

CHAPEL HILL – A unique quality is required for an athlete to sit and wait his turn without losing focus or an edge, so when called upon, he steps up and gets the job done. And if there’s anyone on North Carolina’s football roster who has most exemplified this attribute over the last two years, it’s Ladaeson Hollins. Thrust into action last season with Duke visiting the Tar Heels in late October, Hollins played 82 snaps versus the Blue Devils, a performance that included a crucial PBU. He had played 32 defensive snaps prior to that game. Including UNC’s next two contests versus Virginia and at Pittsburgh, Hollins was on the field for 200 of the 287 snaps he played all season. Then this past weekend versus NC State, Hollins started in place of senior Patrice Rene and played 46 snaps, earning a PFF grade of 67.4, registering three tackles and a pair of PBUs in the Tar Heels’ victory. Hollins had logged just eight defensive snaps going into the rivalry matchup. From zero to 60 just like that. No sweat. “I wouldn't necessarily say I switched roles, I just always play with my head down, I keep my head down and I just keep working, that's just how I am as a person,” Hollins said. “My work ethic is just continuously ongoing.

Hollins was pressed into duty last season versus Duke and played very well. (Jacob Turner, THI)

“So, I wouldn't say I just switched roles or anything, but I'd say I had to step up. We do the same thing in practice as a starter, so it wasn't nothing new to me. But, when I got in and like bringing it into the game, it was really refreshing and reassuring for me." It may not have been all that reassuring for his coaches because they already knew what Hollins could do. Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman said he'd planned to get Hollins on the field much more than he had prior to the State game, but some injury issues got in the way. He’s healthy now, was called on, and certainly satisfied Bateman’s expectations Saturday, and it will lead to more snaps moving forward. “When we first got here we weren’t sure what he was going to be. Maybe he’s a nickel, maybe he’s a safety and we tried him at some different spots and he settled in at nickel. And then last year with some of the corner injuries, we ended up moving him back to corner. I feel real strongly now he’s a corner and a really good one. “He’s a competitive kid, he’s a tough kid, he’s really smart. We function better with him out there, I think, so I think you’ll continue to see him play, when he’s healthy, most of the snaps.”

Hollins' first career start came versus Virginia last fall. (Jacob Turner, THI)

Hollins, who has recently embraced going by his first name, Ladaeson, though he has a soft spot for “Dae Dae,” the nickname bestowed upon him by his grandmother, enjoyed film room Sunday because he got to see a lot of himself. But more so because it was another opportunity to learn and improve. The sound plays are nice, but Hollins wants to squeeze the mistakes so he gets the most out of them. "I don't know, I'm probably more critiquing myself,” Hollins replied, when asked how much he enjoyed the game film Sunday. “When I'm not playing, I feel like I can learn a lot from watching the other corners, so that's what I've recently been doing. “But, seeing myself, I try not to critique myself as much because I can be really hard on myself sometimes. So, I just kind of listen to my coaches points and stuff like that.” And whatever their message is, turning readiness into an art form is likely included. That, “Dae Dae” has emphatically proven.



Ladaeson Hollins Interview