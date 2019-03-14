CHARLOTTE - Just when Louisville started to spread its wings in North Carolina’s 83-70 win on Thursday night in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals, the Tar Heels made sure there was no room for the Cardinals to take off.

With Carolina seemingly in control just past the mid-point of the first, the Cardinals forged a 12-0 run from the 8:32 to 5:35 mark cutting UNC’s lead to just 34-33. All the momentum appeared to be in Chris Mack’s teams’ favor before, but as quickly as Louisville gave a glimpse it was in the game, the Tar Heels responded for a run of their own.

Freshman point guard Coby White, who finished tied with Luke Maye for a game-high 19 points, started UNC’s resurgence by hitting a contested 3-pointer from the left corner of the Spectrum Center court.

A 109-second scoring drought followed for both teams before Cameron Johnson hit a tough turn-around shot in the lane to stretch the Tar Heels’ lead to 39-33. The Cardinals quickly responded with a V.J. King basket off a turnover that was the last time they would score until the second half.

“They started beating us at our own game, getting out (in transition) and hitting open threes,” senior guard Kenny Williams said. “We just had to buckle in and settle back in and get back to doing what we do. And I think that’s what we did and (that’s) how we were able to go on that run.”