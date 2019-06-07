(Note: THI is naming the greatest former UNC football or basketball player from each of the 50 states. The criteria is the player had to live in the state he represents at some point before arriving at UNC. The duration doesn’t matter, he just had to live there. College and pro careers were factored with a lean toward their UNC accomplishments.)

Eric Ebron was recruited to North Carolina out of Smith High School in Greensboro, NC, but he first attended North Providence (RI) High School, making him the Rhode Island representative in this series.

He was born and raised in Newark, NJ, but moved to Rhode Island for a couple of years to be near his ill grandfather. From there, Ebron moved to Greensboro.

Ebron played three seasons at UNC before leaving for the NFL. In 34 career games as a Tar Heel, he caught 112 passes for 1,805 yards (16.1 yards per reception) eight touchdowns.

As a sophomore, Ebron caught 40 passes for 625 yards and as a junior he hauled in 62 passes for 973 yards, which is an ACC single-season record for most receiving yards by a tight end, 348 more than the UNC record he set the year before.

He was named second-team All-ACC as a sophomore and first-team All-ACC as a junior along with AP second-team All-American. Ebron was also a Mackey Award finalist in 2013. In addition, three times he amassed more than 100 yards receiving in a game that fall. He also had two plays that went more than 70 yards and one that went 58.

One of Ebron’s most explosive plays of his UNC career came during the first ever Thursday night game at home for UNC, a blackout versus Miami. Ebron scored on a 71-yard pass play from Marquise Williams en route to his career-best 199-yard performance. Ebron never missed an opportunity to boast, but he also took losing hard, especially so that night.