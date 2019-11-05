CHAPEL HILL – Roy Williams has said it probably more than a thousand times in interviews and press conferences in his 31 years as a head coach. Sometimes, the Hall of Famer is emphatic, sometimes he’s not, but he’s always clear.

Rebounding is the most important statistic in basketball.

And for that, Williams isn’t too pleased with where his team is rebounders with the season opener versus Notre Dame right before them. It’s only the first week of November, but Williams is concerned.

“My feel’s not real good right now,” Williams said. “Armando (Bacot) is long enough he’s going to get some without jumping, Huff (Brandon Huffman) hangs around the basket and can get a lot of rebounds, Garrison (Brooks) works at it. But I’m really discouraged right now about the rebounding that we’ve gotten from the other guys.”

Williams noted that wings Brandon Robinson and Christian Keeling combined for three boards in UNC’s scrimmage versus Villanova a couple of weeks ago. A year ago, the Heels averaged nearly 10 rebounds a game from the those two spots.

“So, we’re worried about that part,” the coach said, ‘but we’re still emphasizing it a heck of a lot but just haven’t gotten there.”

He noted the bigs may get theirs, but what’s made Carolina such a dominant rebounding team over the years has been that it comes from everywhere on the floor. Small forwards, wings and even the point guards are asked to get in there and pull down missed shots.



