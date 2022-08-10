Right Position, Diet, And Mentality Have Evans Primed For A Big Year

Note: Video of Des Evans interview posted below.



CHAPEL HILL – If Des Evans has taken the next step, it will show out when North Carolina begins playing games in a little more than two weeks. It will also validate what he has said since the spring. Evans is “home” now at defensive end. No longer chasing running backs in receiving routes 25 yards downfield, Evans’ primary mission is to get to the quarterback. And his process in becoming a player whom teammates speak of daily as one of the eye-brow raisers in fall camp hasn’t been a smooth one, but it has been laced with plenty of learnable experiences, thus, to his benefit. “I had to really lock in and understand where I was going and the path I had to go into,” Evans said after practice Wednesday morning, recalling the process of the last two years leading to where he is as a player now. “The last two years really helped me out a lot. I had to get my speed up, explosion off the ball, my hand quickness, and that’s really set me up for right now.” Right now for Evans is simple: He is being counted on as one of the Tar Heels’ top pass rushers, if not the main guy in new defensive coordinator Gene Chizik’s get-the-quarterback approach to playing defense. Chizik wants to generate a significant part of UNC’s pass rush from the front four, and Evans now solely playing end with a hand on the ground pretty much every snap is a vital element to Carolina’s excelling in that mission. It is also his natural position.

UNC DE Des Evans plans to get to quarterbacks more this year because of his new role. (Kevin Roy/THI)

But Evans spent time in the spring discussing being “home” there plus some of the negatives about his hybrid role in the previous defensive system. He has somewhat moved on from that, clearly embracing any positives from those experiences using them to enhance his current role. It also means he can just focus on a narrowed scope on the field, and it shows. “I would say my speed and power, and getting off the ball (quickly),” he said. That was there at times the last two seasons, but not consistently, and UNC fans should see more of it this coming fall. Looking at Evans’ stats from his first two seasons can be a bit misleading because he is in a different role, one more suited for his skillset. But here they are anyway: Evans played 319 snaps a year ago on defense, and 489 on that side of the ball in his two seasons with the Tar Heels. In his two seasons, Evans has been in on 28 tackles, with 4.5 TFLs, one of which was a sack, along with two fumble recoveries. He has also been credited with 15 STOPs, which are plays that result in failures for the opposing offense. In pass coverage, Evans was targeted seven times allowing six receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown. Here is more from Wednesday’s Q&A session with Des Evans: