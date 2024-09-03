CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in Week 1 of the 2024 college football season. The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:





QUARTERBACK – Cam Ward, Miami, QB, West Columbia, Texas

Ward made his highly anticipated Miami debut on Saturday versus Florida, leading the Miami offense in the 41-17 rout of the Gators. Ward finished 26-for-35 for 385 yards and three touchdowns through the air, while adding 33 rushing yards. Ward became the first Miami quarterback to throw for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns in a season opener since Ken Dorsey in 2001 at Penn State.





RUNNING BACK – Treshaun Ward, Boston College, RB, Plant City, Florida

Ward totaled 138 all-purpose yards against his former team in the Eagles’ season-opening win at Florida State. He scored on a 13-yard reception in the second quarter. His longest reception was a 42-yarder, the longest of the day by Boston College, as he posted three receptions for 61 yards. On the ground, he rushed 12 times for 77 yards, averaging 6.4 yards per carry with a long of 23.





RECEIVER – Kevin “KC” Concepcion, NC State, WR, Charlotte, North Carolina

Concepcion hauled in three receiving touchdowns in the Wolfpack’s season-opening win over Western Carolina. The three touchdowns tied the NC State sophomore single-game record and is second-most throughout FBS football in Week 1. Concepcion recorded 121 receiving yards on a career-high nine receptions, while also adding a 20-yard punt return. He leads the ACC and ranks third nationally in scoring with 18 points.





OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Zach Carpenter, Miami, C, Cincinnati, Ohio

Making his first start for Miami at center, Carpenter was Miami's top-graded offensive lineman and helped quiet a hostile crowd in Gainesville. The Hurricanes outgained the Gators 529-261 and finished with 144 rushing yards. Throughout the afternoon, Miami averaged a whopping 7.7 yards per play.





DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Jahvaree Ritzie, North Carolina, DL, Kernersville, North Carolina

Ritzie led the North Carolina defense with a career-high three sacks in the Tar Heels' 19-17 road win at Minnesota to start the season. Ritzie finished with six total tackles, five of which were solo stops. He recorded his 100th career tackle in the victory. His three sacks were the most in a game by a Tar Heel since Tomon Fox had three on September 7, 2019. The mark is tied for the third most in a game by a North Carolina defender.





LINEBACKER – Marlowe Wax, Syracuse, LB, Baltimore, Maryland

Wax had 2.0 tackles-for-loss, a sack, a forced fumble, a quarterback hurry and six total tackles in Syracuse’s win over Ohio, despite suffering a third-quarter injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the game. Wax moved into sole possession of second place in program history in forced fumbles (9), now trailing just Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Dwight Freeney (14).





DEFENSIVE BACK – Jaden Harris, Miami, S, Atlanta, Georgia

Harris totaled seven tackles, 1.0 tackle-for-loss and recorded the first interception of his career in an impressive performance against Florida to begin his first season as a full-time starter. Harris played a key role for a Miami defense that limited the Gators to 261 total yards in a dominant 41-17 victory.





SPECIALIST – Noah Burnette, North Carolina, K, Raleigh, North Carolina

Burnette led North Carolina to a 19-17 road victory over Minnesota to start the 2024 season, connecting on all four of his field goal attempts, including the game winner with 1:56 to play in the contest. Burnette was good from 29, 52, 42, and 45 yards out. He also put through his only extra point attempt of the game. Burnette is now tied for sixth at North Carolina with 38 career field goals. His 52-yarder was the longest by a Tar Heel since 2016.





ROOKIE – Eli Holstein, Pitt, QB, Zachary, Louisiana

Holstein completed 75-perecnt of his passes, going 30-for-40 through the air with three touchdowns versus Kent State. Holstein’s 336 passing yards were the most by a Pitt Panther since Kenny Pickett’s 340-yard performance against Virginia in November of 2021. Holstein also became the first Panther to complete 30 passes in a game since Pickett completed 39 against Miami in October of 2021.



