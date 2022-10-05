CHAPEL HILL – Tuesdays mean North Carolina’s players are available to the media, but the tar Heels who can’t make it at that time because of class, are available on zoom following practice Wednesday mornings. So, before head coach Mack Brown did his mid-week Q&A session with the media Wednesday morning, defensive lineman Jahvaree Ritzie and receiver Antoine Green fielded some questions. UNC (4-1, 1-0 ACC) visits Miami (2-2, 0-0) on Saturday for a 4 PM kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Below are the videos along with a few notes and pulled quotes from what Ritzie and Green had to say:

Jahvaree Ritzie, Soph. DL

Among the things Ritzie was asked about include the defense’s approach versus Virginia Tech as opposed to Notre Dame, maintaining that mindset this week, stacking positive performances, Miami preparation, the growth of the third-down package and much more. *The Tar Heels have been quite open about the positive effect from the players-only meeting on defense the day after the Notre Dame game. The story has been told a lot in the last week-plus, but it cannot be understated. So, Ritzie said the unity on that side of the ball increased, and it was noticeable in their play in the 41-10 win over the Hokies. “Honestly, I just feel like the bond what we had going into Virginia Tech was more than what it was going into Notre Dame,” Ritzie said. “We were all together, we all played as one. Even during the week, it showed that practice had more energy going into the Virginia Tech game than the Notre Dame game. That made a big difference on the field.” *On the value of the meeting: “That meeting was actually needed,” he said. “It showed that a lot of guys had a lot of things to get off their chests, and everything that was said meant a lot. We all took it to heart, and we realized what we needed to do and step up in each area on the field. “The meeting was about coming together and being one instead of just being by yourself.” *The most noticeable difference in how they play and approach playing when in the right mindset versus when they aren’t? Quicker, think more clearly, react better? “The difference is communication-wise,” Ritzie replied. “We were able to talk more on the field compared to the Notre Dame week. We were able to signal out things, we were able to watch more film. “And really, just come together as one instead of being single and just watching film by yourself. The whole unit watched film together.”

Antoine Green, Sr. WR