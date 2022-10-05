Ritzie & Green Talk Their Games, Miami Prep, & Much More
CHAPEL HILL – Tuesdays mean North Carolina’s players are available to the media, but the tar Heels who can’t make it at that time because of class, are available on zoom following practice Wednesday mornings.
So, before head coach Mack Brown did his mid-week Q&A session with the media Wednesday morning, defensive lineman Jahvaree Ritzie and receiver Antoine Green fielded some questions.
UNC (4-1, 1-0 ACC) visits Miami (2-2, 0-0) on Saturday for a 4 PM kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium.
Below are the videos along with a few notes and pulled quotes from what Ritzie and Green had to say:
Jahvaree Ritzie, Soph. DL
Among the things Ritzie was asked about include the defense’s approach versus Virginia Tech as opposed to Notre Dame, maintaining that mindset this week, stacking positive performances, Miami preparation, the growth of the third-down package and much more.
*The Tar Heels have been quite open about the positive effect from the players-only meeting on defense the day after the Notre Dame game. The story has been told a lot in the last week-plus, but it cannot be understated. So, Ritzie said the unity on that side of the ball increased, and it was noticeable in their play in the 41-10 win over the Hokies.
“Honestly, I just feel like the bond what we had going into Virginia Tech was more than what it was going into Notre Dame,” Ritzie said. “We were all together, we all played as one. Even during the week, it showed that practice had more energy going into the Virginia Tech game than the Notre Dame game. That made a big difference on the field.”
*On the value of the meeting:
“That meeting was actually needed,” he said. “It showed that a lot of guys had a lot of things to get off their chests, and everything that was said meant a lot. We all took it to heart, and we realized what we needed to do and step up in each area on the field.
“The meeting was about coming together and being one instead of just being by yourself.”
*The most noticeable difference in how they play and approach playing when in the right mindset versus when they aren’t? Quicker, think more clearly, react better?
“The difference is communication-wise,” Ritzie replied. “We were able to talk more on the field compared to the Notre Dame week. We were able to signal out things, we were able to watch more film.
“And really, just come together as one instead of being single and just watching film by yourself. The whole unit watched film together.”
Antoine Green, Sr. WR
Among the things Green was asked about include his health, his recovery process from surgery in early August, the production of the tight ends, Drake Maye, what he’s seen different from the defense since its players-only meeting, and more.
*UNC’s tight ends combined for nine receptions in the Virginia Tech game, and for the season Kamari Morales, Bryson Nesbit, and John Copenhaver have combined for 33 receptions for 551 yards, six touchdowns, and 25 first downs. Green says the stats don’t lie, they are producing.
“Compared to the last couple of years, it’s definitely been a lot of production with the tight ends,” Green said. “It shows (on) the stat sheets. The tight ends in the past couple of years, haven’t had as many numbers, and the fact that we’ve got three balling out this year, says a lot about the offense and how it’s been changed a lot as well.”
*Drake Maye is tied for the national lead with 19 touchdown passes, plus he’s thrown just one interception, as well. Needless to say, Green has been thoroughly impressed with his teammate.
“It’s surprising, yes, but it’s expected at the same time because that’s the type of player that Drake is,” Green said. “He’s a hard-working kid. He comes to practice every day and ready. And I see him in the corner warming up getting ready before everybody else even gets here.
“I kind of expect that out of him, and it’s a very good sign for him.”
*UNC center Corey Gaynor spent the previous several seasons at Miami, and was the Hurricanes’ starting center. Des Evans said Tuesday some of the defensive players have picked Gaynor’s brain about the Canes, but what kind of resource has Gaynor been for the offense heading into this game?
“It’s pretty valuable because he knows the majority of the guys on that team,” Green said. “He can give you an instructive chart about who every person is, as well, and how they practice as well. He’s a very impactful player on this team, and is very productive as well.”