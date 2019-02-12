Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-12 17:14:52 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Rivals On Walker Kessler

Ziuaqmnsx6sz2sfnpn0s
Rivals' Dan McDonald has seen Walker Kessler play many times, here he dishes on the big-time 2020 big man.
Clint Jackson • TarHeelIllustrated.com
TarHeelIllustrated.com

One of the hottest recruits in the country is Walker Kessler from College Park, GA. The big 7-footer has all of the national blue-bloods swarming to be involved in his recruitment. Virtually no re...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}