Rivals Rankings Week: New Rivals150 for 2022 released

Rivals.com has released its updated Rivals150 for the basketball class of 2022, and it includes some considerable movement by some key North Carolina targets.

Dereck Lively moved up from No. 45 to No. 14, as David Sisk predicted, and Seth Trimble also made a huge jump going from No. 109 to No. 34, also as Sisk projected. Justin Taylor moved up 15 spots from No. 69 to No. 54.

On the flip side, Jaden Bradley dropped some, going from No. 7 to No. 16.

HERE IS THE COMPLETE LIST and here are where the key UNC targets are:





No. 4 – Chris Livingston

No. 8 – Mark Mitchell

No. 9 – Jarace Walker

No. 14 – Dereck Lively

No. 18 – Jaden Bradley

No. 26 – Jalen Washington

No. 29 – Vincent Iwuchukwu

No. 34 – Seth Trimble

No. 39 – Nick Smith

No. 54 – Justin Taylor

No. 67 – Isaac Traudt

No. 96 – Tyler Nickel

No. 133 – De’Ante Gree

No. 138 – Will Shaver











