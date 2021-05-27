Rivals Rankings Week: New Rivals150 for 2022 released
Rivals.com has released its updated Rivals150 for the basketball class of 2022, and it includes some considerable movement by some key North Carolina targets.
Dereck Lively moved up from No. 45 to No. 14, as David Sisk predicted, and Seth Trimble also made a huge jump going from No. 109 to No. 34, also as Sisk projected. Justin Taylor moved up 15 spots from No. 69 to No. 54.
On the flip side, Jaden Bradley dropped some, going from No. 7 to No. 16.
HERE IS THE COMPLETE LIST and here are where the key UNC targets are:
No. 4 – Chris Livingston
No. 8 – Mark Mitchell
No. 9 – Jarace Walker
No. 14 – Dereck Lively
No. 18 – Jaden Bradley
No. 26 – Jalen Washington
No. 29 – Vincent Iwuchukwu
No. 34 – Seth Trimble
No. 39 – Nick Smith
No. 54 – Justin Taylor
No. 67 – Isaac Traudt
No. 96 – Tyler Nickel
No. 133 – De’Ante Gree
No. 138 – Will Shaver