One of the biggest names of the 2021 class will come off the board this Friday. 5-star power forward Jabari Smith will make his final decision from six programs: Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-9 five star from the Atlanta area is ranked No. 4 nationally, and is the highest rated player in the Southeastern region of the United States. That regional bias is obvious with all six of his finalists located south of the Mason-Dixon line. There are four schools from the Southeastern Conference and two from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Smith has been a highly touted prospect since day one. But he cemented his reputation and then some as he had one of the busiest summers of anyone during the condensed AAU season. It seemed that he and his Atlanta Celtics squad were playing somewhere every weekend, and he put his full package of size and skill on display.