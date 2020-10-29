The pickings are getting slim as we are now two weeks away from the Early Signing Period window.

North Carolina has already obtained the commitments from Dontrez Styles and D'Marco Dunn, but there isn't a whole lot more action expected this fall for Tar Heel fans. Chet Holmgren and Patrick Baldwin Jr. hold offers, but UNC is considered a strong contender for either one. It now also appears that Hunter Sallis may wait until next spring to make his decision.

The name that is being watched the most closely is Trey Kaufman. The nation's No. 32 prospect will make his official announcement Friday, Oct. 30. He has a final five of Indiana, Indiana State, UNC, Purdue, and Virginia.

This may be the most unsure recruitment of all of the top players who will go off the board in the next couple of weeks. Indiana holds three of the four FutureCasts with Purdue having the other. However, it is probably safe to say at this juncture nobody would feel strong enough to wager a mortgage on where he will end up. In fact, the following summaries will leave you with the feeling that more than one program believes they will land him.

To get a clearer picture, we turned to writers from the Rivals Network that cover each school as well as our National Analyst, Rob Cassidy to summarize where things stand going into the decision.