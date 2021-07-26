The three July live periods are in the books. Adidas, Nike, and Under Armour held their shoe circuit events throughout the month. Tar Heel Illustrated was in Cartersville, GA, and Hover, AL, for the first week of play.

Rivals National Analysts Rob Cassidy and Jamie Shaw were on hand for the second and third sessions which took place the last two weeks. They both got to see several North Carolina Tar Heel prospects on numerous occasions. Here are their reports on what they saw own each player.