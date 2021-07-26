Rivals Takeaways From The Final Two Live Periods
The three July live periods are in the books. Adidas, Nike, and Under Armour held their shoe circuit events throughout the month. Tar Heel Illustrated was in Cartersville, GA, and Hover, AL, for the first week of play.
Rivals National Analysts Rob Cassidy and Jamie Shaw were on hand for the second and third sessions which took place the last two weeks. They both got to see several North Carolina Tar Heel prospects on numerous occasions. Here are their reports on what they saw own each player.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news