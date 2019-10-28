News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-28 09:12:10 -0500') }}

Rivals100 LB Trenton Simpson talks Clemson visit, breaks down recruitment

Trenton Simpson
Trenton Simpson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Rivals100 linebacker Trenton Simpson had been committed to Auburn since June but the Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek star broke with the Tigers about a week ago. Simpson had been taking some visits to North Carolina while still committed to Auburn but the Tar Heels weren’t his first visit after his decommitment. Clemson played host to Simpson this weekend and his childhood favorite team showed him a good time.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

{{ article.author_name }}