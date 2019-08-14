The new Rivals250 for the class of 2020 is out, and it includes three prospects who have committed to play at North Carolina and nine overall who are from the Tar Heel State.





The three UNC commits are:

No. 84 – Joshua Downs, WR, Suwanee, GA

No. 91 – Cameron Roseman-Sinclair, S, Charlotte

No. 135 – Kedrick Bingley-Jones, DE, Charlotte





The Instate Prospects:

No, 34 – Trenton Simpson, LB, Mallard Creek H.S., Charlotte (Auburn)



No. 48 – Desmond Evans, DE, Lee County H.S., Sanford

No. 91 – Cameron Roseman-Sinclair, S, Myers Park H.S., Charlotte (UNC)

No. 121 – Mitchell Mayes, OL, Leesville Road H.S., Raleigh (Clemson)

No. 135 – Kedrick Bingley-Jones, DE, Providence Day, Charlotte

No. 138 – Jacolbe Cowan, DE, Providence Day, Charlotte

No. 156 – Porter Rooks, WR, Myers Park H.S., Charlotte (N.C. State)

No. 170 – Mushin Muhammad, WR, Myers Park H.S., Charlotte (Texas A&M)

No. 199 – Michael Wyman, WR, Dudley H.S., Greensboro (South Carolina)





Clemson has 13 committed prospects among the 250 including three of the top eight, five of the top 25 ad eight of the top 71.





The ACC breakdown:

Clemson 13

Florida State 7

Miami 6

UNC 3

Georgia Tech 2

Boston College 1

Virginia 1

N.C. State 1

Virginia Tech, Duke, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Louisville zero each.

*There are still 58 prospects among the 250 who remain undecided.

Here is the Full Rivals250



