The RIVALS250 for the class of 2021 has been released, and it includes 11 prospects from the state of North Carolina, including UNC’s lone current commit from the class, athlete Dontavius Nash.

Eight of the top 111 prospects are from the state of North Carolina. Here are the instate kids who made the list:





No. 19 – Payton Page, DT, Dudley H.S., Greensboro

No. 53 – Will Shipley, APB, Weddington H.S., Matthews

No. 59 – Deandre Boykins, APB, Central Carrabus H.S., Concord

No 63 – Evan Pryor, RB, Hough H.S., Cornelius

No. 72 – Gavin Blackwell, WR, Sun Valley H.S., Monroe

No. 84 – Kaemen Marley, ATH, Eastern Randolph H.S., Ramseur

No. 109 – Micah Crowell, WR, East Forsyth H.S., Kernersville

No. 111 – Jahvaree Ritzie, DE, Glenn H.S., Kernersville

No. 148 – Drake Maye, QB, Myers Park H.S., Charlotte

No. 213 – Gabe Stephens, CB, Mountain Island Charter, Mt. Holly

No. 214 – Dontavius Nash, ATH, Hunter Huss H.S., Gastonia





*Maye is committed to play at Alabama

Here is the complete RIVALS250 for the class of 2021.



