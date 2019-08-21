Rivals250 For 2021 Includes 11 NC Kids, One Commit
The RIVALS250 for the class of 2021 has been released, and it includes 11 prospects from the state of North Carolina, including UNC’s lone current commit from the class, athlete Dontavius Nash.
Eight of the top 111 prospects are from the state of North Carolina. Here are the instate kids who made the list:
No. 19 – Payton Page, DT, Dudley H.S., Greensboro
No. 53 – Will Shipley, APB, Weddington H.S., Matthews
No. 59 – Deandre Boykins, APB, Central Carrabus H.S., Concord
No 63 – Evan Pryor, RB, Hough H.S., Cornelius
No. 72 – Gavin Blackwell, WR, Sun Valley H.S., Monroe
No. 84 – Kaemen Marley, ATH, Eastern Randolph H.S., Ramseur
No. 109 – Micah Crowell, WR, East Forsyth H.S., Kernersville
No. 111 – Jahvaree Ritzie, DE, Glenn H.S., Kernersville
No. 148 – Drake Maye, QB, Myers Park H.S., Charlotte
No. 213 – Gabe Stephens, CB, Mountain Island Charter, Mt. Holly
No. 214 – Dontavius Nash, ATH, Hunter Huss H.S., Gastonia
*Maye is committed to play at Alabama
Here is the complete RIVALS250 for the class of 2021.