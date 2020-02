The new Rivals250 for the class of 2021 is out and it includes one future North Carolina Tar Heel and nine prospects from the Old North State.

Gavin Blackwell, who committed to UNC on Monday, is ranked as the No. 91 overall prospect in the nation, is ranked.

Here is a list of all nine prospects. Note that only one, Myers Park High School (Charlotte) QB Drake Maye is committed somewhere aside from Blackwell, and Maye is committed to Alabama.