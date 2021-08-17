Rivals250 For 2022 Includes 5 UNC Commits & 4 Targets Prospects
The new Rivals250 was released Tuesday and it includes five North Carolina commits and four big-time targets that have the Tar Heels in their final lists.
Class of 2022 UNC Commits
No. 124 - Sebastian Cheeks, 4-star OLB, Evanston (IL High School
No. 145 - Omarion Hampton, 4-star RB, Cleveland High School in Clayton, NC
No. 153 - Beau Atkinson - 4-star DE, Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, NC
No. 162 - Malaki Hamrick - 4-star LB, Shelby (NC) High School
No. 206 - Tayon Holloway - 4-star CB, Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, VA
Class of 2022 Targets
THI's Take:
The class of 2022 is shaping up to be a very solid group for the Tar Heels with five commits currently listed in the Rivals 250. The four remaining targets are elite talents that can take the class into higher areas with their commitments. It would absolutely be huge to land any of these prospects for the coaching staff of North Carolina by going against national powers to get them.