Rivals250 For 2022 Includes 5 UNC Commits & 4 Targets Prospects

The new Rivals250 was released Tuesday and it includes five North Carolina commits and four big-time targets that have the Tar Heels in their final lists.

The class of 2022 is shaping up to be a very solid group for the Tar Heels with five commits currently listed in the Rivals 250. The four remaining targets are elite talents that can take the class into higher areas with their commitments. It would absolutely be huge to land any of these prospects for the coaching staff of North Carolina by going against national powers to get them.