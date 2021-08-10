 TarHeelIllustrated - Rivals250 For 2023 Includes 24 Prospects With UNC Offers
Rivals250 For 2023 Includes 24 Prospects With UNC Offers

The new Rivals250 for the class of 2023 came out Tuesday, and here are the rankings and much more.
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
The new Rivals250 was released Tuesday and it includes four prospects from the state of North Carolina and 24 prospects with offers from the Tar Heels.

The in-state kids that made it:

No. 97 – Christian Hamilton, 4-star WR, Hickory Ridge High School in Harrisburg, NC

No. 180- Noah Rogers, 4-star WR, Rolesville (NC) High School

No. 184 – Rico Walker, 4-star WDE, Hickory (NC) High School

No. 250 – Keith Sampson, 4-star DT, New Bern (NC) High School

Uncommitted 2023 Prospects With UNC Offers:

Note: Only the top seven kids in the class have 5-star ratings, the rest of the 250 are 4-star prospects.

THI's Take:

When looking at the offer sheets of each kid in the Rivals250, UNC’s name doesn’t come up as often as most other high-major P5 programs. Clearly, the selective method of not casting a wide net is in play with this class, as it has been the last two for the Carolina staff. They will work the kids that are offered trying to build strong relationships and see if they can fill a full class without getting involved with too many kids. And we do believe this will be a full class, or at least close to it.

