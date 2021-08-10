Rivals250 For 2023 Includes 24 Prospects With UNC Offers

The new Rivals250 was released Tuesday and it includes four prospects from the state of North Carolina and 24 prospects with offers from the Tar Heels. The in-state kids that made it: No. 97 – Christian Hamilton, 4-star WR, Hickory Ridge High School in Harrisburg, NC No. 180- Noah Rogers, 4-star WR, Rolesville (NC) High School No. 184 – Rico Walker, 4-star WDE, Hickory (NC) High School No. 250 – Keith Sampson, 4-star DT, New Bern (NC) High School

Uncommitted 2023 Prospects With UNC Offers:

Note: Only the top seven kids in the class have 5-star ratings, the rest of the 250 are 4-star prospects.

