Four-star class of 2023 offensive lineman Markee Anderson took an official mid-week visit to Chapel Hill on June 8. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder from Dorman High School in Roebuck, SC, has been to North Carolina several times including the spring game.

Anderson has a top four list that includes the Tar Heels, South Carolina, Clemson, and LSU. He took an official visit to Clemson last week and headed to South Carolina for an official visit after the UNC stop. He will be going to LSU this upcoming weekend.

THI caught up with Anderson on Sunday afternoon to get the latest on his recruitment: