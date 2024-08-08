If RJ Davis scores one more point this coming season than he did IN 2023-24, he will leave North Carolina as the program’s all-time leading scorer.

He scored 784 points as the Tar Heels won the ACC regular season and were a one seen in the NCAA Tournament before being upset by Alabama in the Sweet 16. Davis is 784 points behind UNC’s scoring leader, Tyler Hansbrough.

But this isn’t really about his scoring, it’s about his best games, and after digging into Davis’ four seasons with the Tar Heels, we have come up with his 15 best performances while at UNC.

The intent was to focus on Carolina’s wins, as his impact was greater given those outcomes, but we did include one defeat.

So, here are RJ Davis’ 15 best games as a Tar Heel:

UNC 75, Miami 71

Feb.26, 2024

In Chapel Hill, Davis set a Smith Center record with 42 points in a win over Miami, and the Tar Heels needed every one of his buckets in the narrow escape over the struggling Hurricanes.

Davis was 14-for-22 from the floor, 7-for-11 from three, and 7-for-9 from the free throw line. He also grabbed six rebounds, had one assist, and four steals.





UNC 85, Wake Forest 64

Jan.22, 2024

In Chapel Hill, Davis put on a show scoring 36 points while shooting 14-for-23 from the field. He was 4-for-8 from the perimeter, and 4-for-5 from the free throw line. He also had four rebounds and two assists.





UNC 93, Baylor 86 (OT)

March 19, 2022

In Fort Worth, TX, UNC’s second-round NCAA Tournament game against defending national champion Baylor was a wild affair. The Tar Heels led by 25 points with 10-plus minutes left, but fell apart.

They still won because Davis did enough to push his team past the finish line. His will and guts can’t be gauged with stats, but his raw numbers can: 30 points, 8-for-17 from the floor, 5-for-10 from the perimeter, 9-for-10 from the free throw line, five rebounds, six assists, and one steal. And advancing to the Sweet 16, and eventually the national championship game.





UNC 81, Duke 77

April 2, 2022

In New Orleans, the biggest game ever played between Duke and North Carolina was claimed by the Tar Heels in what was Coach K’s final game.

Caleb Love hit the memorable clinching shot, but RJ Davis’ 14 first-half points were huge keeping pace with the Blue Devils. For the game, he finished with 18 points on 6-for-13 shooting, including 2-for-4 from three, plus he was 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Davis also grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists.





UNC 87, Arkansas 72

Nov. 24, 2023

In The Bahamas, Davis’ first 30-plus scoring game of the season came in the Battle 4 Atlantis, as he totaled 30 points on 9-for-18 shooting from the field, including 2-for-5 from 3-point range. He was also 10-for-10 from the free throw line, had two rebounds, two assists, and one steal.





UNC 78, FSU 70

Dec. 2, 2023

In Chapel Hill, with the Tar Heels using a big comeback push in the second half, Davis led the way with 27 points. He was 8-for-17 from the floor, including 3-for-9 from three, and was 8-for-8 from the free throw line. He also pulled down three rebounds, handed out five assists, and registered two steals.





UNC 100, Tennessee 92

Nov. 29, 2023

In Chapel Hill, a highly anticipated meeting with the Volunteers saw the Tar Heels lead 61-39 at halftime thanks for Davis’ big night. Carolina held off Tennessee for the win on a night Davis finished with 27 points.

He was 8-for-17 from the field, including 5-for-11 from three, and was 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Davis added four rebounds and two assists to his stat line for the game.





UNC 75, Miami 72

Feb. 10, 2024

In Coral Gables, FL, the Tar Heels only played well in stretches that afternoon, but aided by Elliot Cadeau’s big performance and Davis, UNC notched a needed road win.

Davis scored 25 points on 6-for-19 shooting from the field, but he was 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and 8-for-8 from the free throw line. Davis also had seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one blocked shot.





UNC 88, Wake Forest 79

Jan. 4, 2023

In Chapel Hill, Davis led the Tar Heels to a win over the Demon Deacons by putting forth one of the best outings of his career to that point.

He finished with 27 points shooting 9-for-14 from the field, including 5-for-8 from 3-point range, plus he was 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Davis added four rebounds, four assists, and three steals to his total for the night.





UNC 71, Virginia 63

Feb. 25, 2023

In Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels desperately needed a Quad 1 win, and beating UVA would give them one. So, all Davis did was stuff the stat sheet scoring 16 points with 10 rebounds and four assists.

He was 5-for-10 from the floor, including 2-for-4 from the perimeter, plus he sank all four of his free throws.





UNC 75, Georgia Tech 59

Dec. 10, 2022

In Chapel Hill, another of Davis’ games in which he stuffed the stat sheet came on a Saturday afternoon against the Yellow Jackets.

He scored 22 points shooting 8-for-13 from the field, including 1-for-2 from three, plus he was 5-for-6 from the free throw line. Also, the junior guard pulled down 10 rebounds, handed out three assists, and recorded a steal.





UNC 94, Duke 81

March 5, 2022

In Durham, legendary Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game in the program’s hallowed hall didn’t turn out as most people expected because four Tar Heels, including Davis, reached the 20-point mark as Carolina pulled away for the win.

Davis ended up with 21 points on 9-for-16 shooting, including 2-for-4 from three, 1-for-2 from the free throw line, plus he snared five rebounds, dished out four assists, blocked a shot, and had two steals.





UNC 88, Georgia Tech 65

Jan. 15, 2022

In Chapel Hill, sophomore RJ Davis offered a glimpse of what was eventually coming with his game, as he led UNC to a rout of the Yellow Jackets.

Davis scored 21 points shooting 8-for-11 from the field, including 4-for-6 from 3-point range, plus he hit one of two free throws and added five rebounds, six assists, and a steal.





UNC 89, Ohio State 84 (OT)

Dec. 17, 2022

In New York City, the “Pete Nance Game” was also the RJ Davis game. The junior was fantastic scoring 21 points while hitting 6 of 13 from the floor, including 1-for-5 from 3-poit range, in addition to 8-for-9 from the free throw line.

Davis also corralled eight rebounds, dished out four assists, and registered two steals.





Kentucky 87, UNC 83

Dec. 16, 2023

In Atlanta, Carolina didn’t play well but managed to be in the game up to the last few bungled seconds, and a big reason it had a chance to win was the play of Davis.

He totaled 27 points on 8-for-18 shooting, was 3-for-9 from beyond the arc, 8-for-9 from the free throw line, had seven boards and four assists.