RJ Davis had an inconsistent freshman season last winter at North Carolina, though he had enough positive performances that are fueling him this offseason and should lend confidence that he can be more productive as a sophomore.

Davis finished fifth on the team averaging 8.4 points per contest. He shot 35 percent from the floor, including 32-for-99 (32.3 percent) from three-point range. At 6-feet, Davis averaged 2.3 rebounds per game along with 1.9 assists, 1.9 turnovers, he had 19 steals, three blocks, and was 55-for-67 (82.1 percent) from the free throw line.

Davis started 10 of the 29 games he played, averaging 22.3 minutes per outing.

Here are RJ Davis’ five best games from last season and what we think they mean: