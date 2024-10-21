RJ Davis Named Preseason First-Team AP All-America

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.—North Carolina fifth-year guard RJ Davis earned a spot on the 2024-25 Preseason AP All-America first team, the Associated Press announced on Monday.

Joining Davis on the team are Alabama's Mark Spears, Kansas' Hunter Dickinson, Auburn's Johni Broome, Arizona's Caleb Love and Duke's Cooper Flagg. Love and Flagg tied for the final spot, leading to a six-player team.

Davis received 51 votes from the 55-person national media panel, second-most on the team behind Sears' 54.

Davis was a first-team AP and consensus All-America last season after leading the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring at 21.4 points per game. He also won the Jerry West Award as the nation's best shooting guard and was named the 2024-25 Preseason ACC Player of the Year last week.

"I know there's more work to be done," Davis told the AP. "I know my jersey's not going up until I leave. So there's some more records to break and some more work to be done. I'm satisfied but I'm not satisfied, if that makes sense."

Davis and the Tar Heels will play their final exhibition tuneup prior to the November 4 season opener against Elon when they host Johnson C. Smith in an exhibition on Sunday October 27 in the Smith Center.