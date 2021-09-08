RJ Davis On Hubert, Transfers, His Improvement & Much More

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina sophomore guard RJ Davis met with the media Wednesday afternoon to field questions about his offseason, the transition of Hubert Davis taking over as head coach, the new assistants, transfers, his game, and much more. Davis, who is 6-feet and from White Plans, NY, averaged 8.4 points per game while shooting 35 percent from the floor, including 32.3 percent from three-point range last season. He also averaged 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He scored in double figures 12 times, including in his first four games as a Tar Heel. He had a four-game stretch in January in which he was in double figures with his season-high coming in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament in a 19-point effort during a win over Virginia Tech. Two of Davis’ best games came in the postseason when he scored 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting in a win over Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament, and the next night he carried the Tar Heels in the second half to a win over Virginia Tech by scoring 14 of his 19 points after halftime. He was 6-for-10 shooting that night, including 4-for-7 from the perimeter. Here is video of Davis’ full interview and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:

*UNC welcomed three transfers into the program in the offseason: Dawson Garcia (from Marquette); Brady Manek (Oklahoma); and Justin McKoy (Virginia). Manek is the 14th all-time leading scorer in Sooners history and Garcia was on the Big East All-Freshman team last season leading the Eagles in scoring and rebounding. What are Davis’ thoughts about how the three players have transitioned and the kinds of players they are? “It was a great addition for our three transfers,” Davis said. “I feel like they bring depth to the roster. All three of them play different games, which is great, it’s able for us to spread the floor and get different options and different looks out of all three of them. “All three of them bring great personalities off the court, and on the court they’re always ready to work.”

*Davis handed out 56 assists last season against 54 turnovers. What has he worked on this offseason to cut down on the turnovers and clean up that part of his game? “Basically, watch film and slow down the game,” Davis replied. “This past summer, I’ve really worked extremely hard, and I think the game is starting to slow down for me, and I’m just working on finding my open teammates, looking for when it’s time for me to score the ball, and just be mindful of cutting down my turnovers as a point guard.”

*Davis said Roy Williams retiring was a surprise and took some adjusting, and while he says the tweaked style the Tar Heels will play under Hubert Davis is a bit different, there are a lot of similarities between both men as head coaches. “Coach Davis and Coach Roy kind of have a similar way as far as coaching styles,” he said. “They’re gonna be on us and to come out with the mentality to win. As far as different coaching styles, they do have some differences, but there are some similarities for UNC basketball.”

*How are practices different under Davis and what kind of messages does he regularly give the team? “Practice has been intense,” Davis replied. “We’re competing in each drill; each drill we’re going 110 percent. He expects a lot out of us, from each and everyone of us, from the one through the five and the rest of the players. So, he always tells us each day, ‘wake up with a mindset of competing, and each day’s a new day – it’s another day, another opportunity.’ And that’s the mindset we have to have going forward to the season.”

RJ Davis' high scoring game last season was 19 points versus Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament. (ACC Media)