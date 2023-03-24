North Carolina point guard RJ Davis will return to play his senior season with the Tar Heels he announced Friday.

The 6-foot native of White Plains, NY, was second on the Tar Heels in scoring averaging 16.1 points per contest, while also grabbing 5.1 rebounds, and handing out a team-best 3.2 assists per game this season. Davis shot 43.8 percent from the floor, including 36.2 percent (63-for-174) from 3-point range. He was 111-for-126 (88.1 percent) from the free throw line, which led the ACC. His career 85.0 percent from the charity stripe makes him Carolina’s all-time leader in that department.

Davis, who was named All-ACC Honorable Mention this season, became the 81st UNC player to score 1,000 points for his career during a win at home over Wake Forest in January.

On two occasions, Davis had to deal with a finger injury on his shooting hand, at the outset of the season, and then from late January well into February. In both sequences, he struggled mightily shooting the ball, especially from the perimeter. However, when Davis removed a wrap on in December, he proceeded to have a stretch shooting 24-for-51 from the perimeter, and then over UNC’s last five games, after he removed tape before the home win over Virginia, Davis was 16-for-30 to close the season.

He played in all 33 games scoring in double figures 29 times. He scored 15 or more points 21 times, and 20 or more points seven times, with UNC going 5-2 in those contests.